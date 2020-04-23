Arden William “Bill” Houghton Jr., 70, died unexpectedly April 19, 2020, at his home in Danby.
He was born in Hardwick Feb. 3, 1950, son of Zylpha Achilles Houghton and Arlen Houghton Sr. He attended Peoples Academy and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1968 to 1971.
Bill worked in trail maintenance at Stowe Mountain Resort for more than 20 years. He had also been employed at the talc mines, Tatro Brothers Concrete and ended his working career at Markowski Concrete.
Survivors include his son, Arden “Will” Houghton III of Moretown; the love of his life, Ann Goodell of Danby and her two sons, Skipper and Eric and their families; his sisters, Shelley Nolan and husband Gary and Shayne Goodell and husband Albert, all of Morrisville; nieces Heather Pierce and husband Charlie and Lisa Desjardins and husband Mike; and his dog, Lassie.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 1298 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Because of coronavirus precautions, services will be held at a later date and will be announced. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.