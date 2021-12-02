Ardel Whitaker, 83, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at her Hyde Park home, enveloped in the love of her family. She was born Ardel Louise Kniffin, December 20, 1937 in New Haven, Connecticut, the only daughter and middle child of seven children from Earl Vinton and Bernice Eva (Read) Kniffin of Guilford.
She grew up, a ragamuffin, on Little Meadow Road, in hard times with six notoriously mischievous brothers and a few neighboring girls who remained close friends for life. She had great empathy and a well-honed sense of humor, which combined with her circumstances, helped instill in her the toughness and determination to get through life’s adversities. She was a graduate of Guilford High School in 1955 and became an L.P.N. in 1957, receiving her training and starting her nursing career in the same hospital where she came into the world.
Ardel married Howard Russell Whitaker on October 3, 1959. They moved to Vermont in 1961 to farm and start a family.
She resumed nursing at Copley Hospital, stopping to raise her children and, in the 70’s, was a seamstress at Fashions and Fabrics in Morrisville. Sewing and altering everything from drapes to wedding dresses, often with her son, Dan. Feeling they worked better under pressure, they frequently let deadlines loom challengingly close before even starting some projects, but always managed to come in under the wire.
She returned to the Copley, at the birthing center in 1980, where she lovingly welcomed and swaddled countless new souls into the world until her retirement in 2006.
Ardel’s heart was brimming with love, which bubbled over and permeated her home, making it a welcoming haven throughout the years for all who visited. And visit they did! She said after the move from Connecticut, they had forty-five visits from kith and kin in the first year alone
Her brother Philip, married one of her dear childhood friends who succumbed to cancer in 1967. In that tragedy’s wake, their six children moved in and found solace with her at the farm. Their memories of their time there are among their happiest, and they treasure the time spent with their beloved aunty. They resided there for varying lengths of time with Wanda staying until she graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1976 but remaining always, in Ardel’s heart, her eldest daughter.
She was generous with her creations. If you knew her it’s likely you have A.Whitaker bear, Raggedy Ann doll, quilt, or some other keepsake, or sampled something from her kitchen or pantry. She was generous with her time and knowledge as well - sharing her passions, teaching her many acquired skills, passing on the joy she felt when creating.
With her many interests and hobbies, she was seemingly in constant motion. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life: singing and listening to music; baking bread, beans, cookies and pies; canning pickles, jams and jellies; pressing fruit for cider or wine; sewing teddy bears, clothes, dolls, quilts, and masks; knitting hats and mittens; gardening and crosswords; researching and gathering herbs; steeping Essiac tea, Kumbucha; making soap, and rendering lard. Picking apples, and especially berries, was a therapeutic activity for Ardel. She usually persisted longer in the berry patch than her much younger companions, and rarely left without at least some reluctance.
When she did come to rest, it was often on her deck, amongst her flowers, watching the birds and squirrels, bathing in the warm sunshine, giving thanks for all she had.
She was an active member of the Morrisville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and cherished the caring companionship and lasting friendships she had within their fold. She flourished in the love and fellowship of her spiritual brothers and sisters and her strong faith in her creator.
Ardel leaves behind her children; David Whitaker and partner, Brenda Kniffin of Royalton; Sharon Whitaker and husband, Garrett Cross of Hyde Park and Rebecca Whitaker and partner, Kelly Backus of Lowell; grandchildren, Hilary, Nicholas, Evan, Isaac and Noah; great-grandchildren, Julian and Arhaea. Her brothers Philip Kniffin of Waterford, Ohio and David Kniffin and wife, Marilyn, of Windsor Vermont. Wanda’s husband, Ervin E “Buster” Needham and their children, Jason, Kelly, Kate, and Casey who affectionately refer to Ardel as “Aunty Gram”, and their children as well as myriad extended family, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and “shirttail relations” who all love her.
Ardel was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Howard Russell Whitaker, her son, Daniel Howard Whitaker. her niece, Wanda Ann Needham. Daughter-in-law, Penny Lynn Young, Taurean Lee Camley and Eric R Trombly (Penny’s sons) Great Granddaughter, Kyra Lynn Lowe and Brothers, Peter, George, Henry and Earl Kniffin and many dear in-laws and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 23, from 6 to 8 pm. at the Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 21 at 2:00 PM.. at the Hooper Cemetery in Hyde Park.
There will be a Zoom memorial Saturday, December 4, 2021 2:00 PM Eastern Time. Zoom Meeting ID: 814 8724 3727 Pass code: 123 Phone number +1 646 558 8656
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ardel’s memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
