April Lynn Camley, 34, died unexpectedly in Morrisville on Nov. 24, 2019. She was born at Copley Hospital in Morrisville on June 14, 1985, the daughter of Patricia McLean and David Camley. She attended Peoples Academy in Morrisville.
April leaves behind a daughter, Schara, and a son, Alex; her mother, Patricia McLean of Johnson; father, David Camley of Waterville; sisters, Elaine Camley and Shasta McLean, and brother, Josh McLean and his wife, Cassie; and grandfather, Arlo Sterner of Wolcott. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Mayford Sterner in 2005; grandfather, Wayne Camley in 1999, and grandparents Robert and Evelyn Corley in 2005.
April is dearly missed by all.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Interment will be in the spring in Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville.
