Anthony Wayne Kline

Anthony (Tony) Wayne Kline of Johnson, Vermont, died Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on February 21, 1961.

Tony was an amazing registered nurse for over 30 years. He served in the United States Air Force from 1979-1986 with an honorable discharge. Tony was an excellent drummer and played in many rock bands throughout his life.

