Anthony Wayne Kline

Anthony (Tony) Wayne Kline of Johnson, Vermont, died Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on February 21, 1961.
Tony was an amazing registered nurse for over 30 years. He served in the United States Air Force from 1979-1986 with an honorable discharge. Tony was an excellent drummer and played in many rock bands throughout his life.
Tony loved football and was a huge New England Patriots fan. He was also a big fan of the TV show “Supernatural.” Tony came to Vermont as a traveling nurse, where he met the love of his life, Sara.
Tony and Sara were married in Jeffersonville, VT on March 15, 2014. Tony was a wonderful husband who will be missed dearly.
Tony left this world after a courageous battle with cancer, at home, with his wife Sara, family and friends by his side. Tony leaves behind many relatives and friends.
A special “thank you” goes out to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care and support they offered Tony and the family and to des Groseilliers Funeral Home for the special care they offered after Tony’s passing. Condolences and memories of Anthony may be shared with his family at dgfunerals.com.
