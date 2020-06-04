Annie Handy Boivin, 88, of Johnson, a former resident of Morrisville, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

She was born in St. Johnsbury Sept. 25, 1931, daughter of Richard and Mary Barbara Handy.

Her husband, Eugene “Gene” Boivin, died in 2013.

Annie and Gene had operated grocery stores and she had been employed at the Johnson State College mailroom for a number of years.

Survivors include her son, James Boivin and wife Janeen of Johnson; a sister, Isabel Handy; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law, Vic Boivin and wife Cecile, Red Boivin and wife Jeannine, and Leon Cambridge; and several cousins.

A son and daughter, Ed Boivin and Sharon Boivin, died earlier, as did a sister, Marion Handy, and brother, Gib Handy.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville at the convenience of the family.

Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.

