Annette Despots Smith, 99, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at The Manor in Morristown.
She was born in Johnson on June 13, 1922, the tenth of 11 children of Valmore and Alphonsine (Suppere) Despots.
She graduated from Johnson High School in 1940 and Johnson Normal School in 1942. She taught for a short time in local rural schools.
While teaching in Wolcott she met Charles F. Smith Jr. and they were married on June 5, 1946. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage.
In April 1950, they purchased a farm in Morristown on what is now Bliss Hill Road and owned it for 30 years. She worked on the farm alongside her husband, while also being devoted to and supportive of her family in whatever endeavors they undertook their entire lives. She cherished family gatherings.
Annette was a communicant of Holy Cross Catholic Church, often working on church dinners and other social activities. She also served as trustee of the Randolph Cemetery and as endowment secretary of the Morristown Cemetery Association for many years.
Annette is survived by her four children, Dennis and wife, Lorinda, Sandra Hamel and husband, Arthur, and Mary Smith, all of Morristown, and Charles and wife, Pamela of Waterville; two grandchildren, Kelly Johnson and husband, Brett, and Adam Hamel and wife, Tracy, as well as granddaughter-in-law, Kristin Smith; four great-granddaughters, Nekeisha, Hailey, Emma and Charlianne.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings; her husband, Charles; and grandson, Mickey Smith.
A private funeral Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. A graveside burial ceremony will be held in the summer to be followed by a fun celebration, something Annette loved.
Burial will be at Randolph Cemetery, Neuland Road, in Morristown.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for beautification at the Randolph Cemetery. Donations should be made payable to the Town of Morristown with Randolph Cemetery on the memo line and mailed to Town of Morristown, PO Box 748, Morrisville VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
