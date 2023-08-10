Celebrate the life of Annette Bellavance Foster, who died on June 3, 2023.
A celebration will take place at the family home at 40 Brookside Drive in Walden on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The gathering will start at 3 p.m. with a potluck dinner. Family and friends will have the opportunity to relate remembrances, stories and special moments they shared with Annette.
