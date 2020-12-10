Anne H. Wilson, 84, died peacefully on Nov. 29, 2020, at her home in Craftsbury. Anne was born Dec. 20, 1935, the daughter of Mary and L. Earle Wilson. She was a 1953 graduate of Craftsbury Academy.
Anne attended the University of Vermont and Lyndon State College. She received a master’s degree from St. Michael’s College in Winooski. Anne was Vermont’s first Peace Corps volunteer, serving in the Philippines. Her career was devoted to the field of education.
She was the assistant director of vocational-technical education for the state of Vermont. She also served as town moderator of Craftsbury, clerk of the United Church of Craftsbury, and vice president of the Craftsbury Historical Society.
Anne is survived by her husband, Warren A. Williams of Craftsbury; her son, Ian Wilson McMurray of Monkton and his fiancé, Shannon Moulton; and Anne’s granddaughter, Mhairi Anne McMurray, who is a sophomore at UVM.
Anne was predeceased by her parents, and by her brother, Bryce Wilson.
Anne’s wish was that there be no calling hours or services. Gifts in honor of Anne’s life may be made to the Memorial Fund, United Church of Craftsbury, PO Box 46, Craftsbury Common, VT 05827. Contributions will be used to support book awards for graduating Craftsbury Academy seniors who are continuing their education through college or vocational programs.
