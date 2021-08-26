Anna Greaves, 97, of Cabot, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at The Manor in Morrisville, surrounded by her loving children.
Anna was born on Nov. 3, 1923, to Emma Dorothea Holmgren and P. Rudolph Pike in Cabot.
Anna graduated from Cabot High School and Fanny Allen Memorial School of Nursing. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in nursing, retiring from Greensboro Nursing Home well into her 70s.
Anna is survived by her five children, Marvin C. Greaves Jr and his wife, Hazel, Rebecca J. Pinette and her husband, Frank, Cherry L. Gochey and her husband, Larry, J. Timothy Greaves and his wife, Gail, and Connie G. Gould and her partner, Peter Lanoue.
Anna was a loving grandmother to her 10 grandchildren: four granddaughters, Heather Pinette Bellavance, Sarah Gould, Carrie Gould-Kabler and Meredith Gould; and six grandsons, Matthew and Paul Greaves, Gregory Pinette, Timothy Gochey, and Seth and Brett Greaves.
She also leaves behind 16 great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Anna was predeceased by her parents, Emma and Rudolph Pike; her sister and best friend, Dorothy Lawson and her husband, Malcolm; her brother, Philip Pike and his wife, Jean; her children’s father, Marvin C. Greaves Sr.; and her son-in-law, Edwin R. Gould.
A private burial will take place in the fall. Online memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
