Anna Anderson, 76, died peacefully at her home in Eden on July 11, 2020
She was born in Greenfield, Mass., Oct. 13, 1943, daughter of William and Edith Morin McKinnon.
She married Harold W. Anderson Jr. on Jan. 24, 1971, and resided in Bridgewater, Mass., and worked at Goddard Memorial Hospital.
They moved to Vermont in 1977, living in Johnson for 10 years and then moving to Eden. She worked at Copley Hospital for 20 years and then did home health until her retirement.
She enjoyed her family, gardening, crafts (especially wood crafts), cooking and photography. She looked forward to trips to Maine every fall to investigate new places. She was also happy to have traveled the United States.
Her husband and her parents died earlier.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Mason of Underhill, and her son, Andrew Anderson of Eden.
At her request, there will be no wake or funeral. Instead, she wanted everyone to remember and share her stories.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadow Road, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.
