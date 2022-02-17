Ann Manosh, 51, of Eden, died peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
Ann was born June 9, 1970, in New Hampshire to Edna Miller and Charles Phillips.
She was predeceased by her father, Charles Phillips, and her little sister, Jennifer Ahlquist.
She is survived by her parents, Edna and Junior Limlaw; her husband, Edward Manosh; daughter, Chasidie Manosh and son-in-law, Dana Howard; son, Tyler Manosh and daughter-in-law, Erin McSherry; her grandchildren, Willow Howard, and Weston, Brynn and Reagan Manosh; her siblings, Angel Whittemore, Wesley Limlaw and Travis Limlaw; close friend and stepsister Lori Douglass; along with the long list of close friends and family that she enjoyed spending time with.
Ann adored spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren on their family farm, capturing special moments with her camera — whether it be fishing at the honey hole, making sugar on snow at the sugar house with her grandbabies or cruising down Cooper Hill, jamming to her favorite tunes.
Ann could be found on any given night up on the hill with her three dogs at home visiting with her closest friends.
We will forever be grateful for the memories made and the time that was spent with her. Services for Ann will be determined by the family at a later date.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
