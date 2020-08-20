Ann M. Sullivan

Ann Montgomery Sullivan, 93, of East Hardwick — a native Hardwickian — died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Johnsbury.
She was born Aug. 9, 1927, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Neild and Agnes (Craig) Montgomery.
She attended East Hardwick Schools, Mount Saint Mary’s School and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the class of 1945.
On Nov. 11, 1950, she married Richard James Sullivan at St. Norbert’s Church in Hardwick
In her earlier years, she was employed as a telephone operator in St. Johnsbury and Morrisville. She worked at the Hardwick Hospital in the laundry department for three years and she was a medical assistant at the Hardwick Health Center for many years.
Ann was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend. She was active in Hardwick and surrounding communities as an EMT, serving on the Hardwick Rescue Squad for more than 10 years, Caledonia Grange #9 in East Hardwick and American Legion Post #7 Auxiliary.
She loved animals, especially horses and enjoyed hunting, fishing, sewing and gardening. Over the years many people stopped at her house on Center Road to get their clothes hemmed or tailored, or to buy fresh vegetables from her garden. Every summer the gardens in her backyard were filled with potatoes, peas, carrots, lettuce, cucumbers and many others. These vegetables filled the tables and refrigerator in her garage for anyone to buy.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Richard J. Sullivan of the Greensboro Nursing Home; three children, Maureen Sullivan and her husband Kevin Blake of Coventry, Patricia Sullivan and her husband, Bruce Brink of Danville, and Richard J. Sullivan II and his wife, Dawn of East Hardwick; two grandchildren, Emily Therrien and Alan Therrien; a special niece Debbie LaCasse of Barre; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by three siblings, Neild Montgomery Jr., J. Craig Montgomery and Rodrick Montgomery.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
