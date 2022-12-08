Ann L. Burt

Ann L. (Duffy) Burt, 81, died peacefully in her home in Waterville Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, with family and close friends by her side.
Born on Sept. 17, 1941, she was raised in Waterville where she resided in her own home for over 50 years. She was the daughter of Richard Duffy Sr. and Hilda Patterson.
Ann leaves her four children, Andrew Bassett (Holly Burdick) of Brewster, N.Y., Jacqueline Bassett (Brent Lafountain Jr.) of Johnson, James Bassett of East Hardwick, and Lisa Burt-Parkhurst (Robert) of Waterville; and grandchildren, Kory Rooney, Jesse Bassett and Jenna Bassett. She adored two very special grandchildren, Lucia Sforza and Benjamin Parkhurst.
Ann is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a special niece, Sara Thoelke and her family, Justin and Michaila, and close family friends that included Lori Erikson, Andy, Amy, Brooke and Haven Naylor, Nicky Gentile and so many more. She loved her grand pups, Sequoia and Charlie.
She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Richard Duffy Jr. and Pete Duffy; her loving sister, Elsie Robinson; and nephews, Douglas Robinson and Dale Robinson.
Ann grew up on a farm on Lapland Road in Waterville where she often talked about running through the fields barefoot and helping her father.
She was married twice and had four children that she raised alone at her home on Burt Road in Waterville. She was a hard worker, and over the years worked as a cook at Smugglers’ Notch Inn and the Long Trail Tavern. For most of her years she was a housekeeper at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
She was proud of her home and had a green thumb, both in her gardens and with house plants. She enjoyed doing puzzles and was quite good at them. What made her smile the most was when friends and family stopped by to play cards or dice. She lived a good, simple and happy life.
A special thank you is extended to everyone that came to visit and spend time with her in her final days. A special thank you to Meagan Robidoux who supported the family in giving the best care that we possibly could.
A celebration of life will take place at the Waterville Town Hall on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lamoille Community Food Share. Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
