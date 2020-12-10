Anita Morris, 85, a longtime resident of Elmore, died Nov. 21, 2020, at The Manor. She was predeceased by her husband, James Morris, and is the beloved mother of Theresa (Tim), Charles (Stacey), Marty, Timothy (Kelly), cherished Oma of TJ and William, and dear sister of Theresa Carney.
Anita was born in The Bronx. She moved to Port Washington, N.Y., where she raised her four children. Anita, along with Jim, retired to their vacation home in Elmore in 1991. She enjoyed endless hours working in her vegetable gardens and tending to her vast variety of beautiful flowers.
Anita as a child dreamed of being a farmer. She was able to start her own little farm where, besides having a cat and dog, she added some chickens and two goats. Anita could often be seen taking her goats for a walk up the road. She also had the opportunity to bottle feed a few calves, which for her was a dream come true.
Anita was a true Vermonter and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed sleigh riding at 83 years of age with her grandchildren and hosted sliding parties for her friends. She was still skiing with her grandkids at 75 years old. Nothing could slow her down.
Anita had a strong faith in God and was an active member in the Elmore United Methodist Church. She was also a very active member in the community, a volunteer for the Elmore Fire Department Auxiliary, belonged to both a book discussion and quilting group and volunteered at many town events.
Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019, Anita was determined to fight this battle. She did this with great dignity and courage. She was a fighter to the end. Her final wish was to be able to spend one last summer in her beloved Elmore, Vermont — or as she called it, “her little slice of heaven.” She was able to fulfill that wish and she enjoyed every day there to the fullest.
She will be missed immensely.
The family would like to express our deepest thanks and gratitude to the people of Elmore, Pastor Dave Adams and to the members of the Elmore United Methodist Church, and to thank Linda Worth, Lorraine Cavaretta and Faith Boudreau for their unconditional support, friendship and love to all of us.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
