A memorial service for Anita Morris of Elmore will be held at the Elmore United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 15, at 11 a.m., with Rev. David Adams officiating.
For your comfort, plan to bring a chair and umbrella. Burial will follow in the Elmore Cemetery.
