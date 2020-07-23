Anita May Berce, 78, of Hardwick, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was born in Bath, Maine, Aug. 14, 1941, daughter of Ernest Berce and Marguerite Simmons, and attended school at A.D. Gray in Waldoboro, Maine.
In 1957, she married Russell Luce Sr. She spent her life working as a housewife and a cashier. She was very proud of her children and her grandchildren.
In her free time, you could find her knitting or crocheting while watching westerns. If she wasn’t home, you could find her at Bingo, where she would always leave people smiling. She was an active member of the American Legion Post 7 Auxiliary in Hardwick and the VFW Post 7779 Auxiliary in Hyde Park.
Survivors include her children Russell Luce Jr. and his wife Monica of Waldoboro, Maine, Texx Luce and his partner Rennie Billow of West Paris, Maine, Rhonda Kelco and her partner Rusty Fadden of South Paris, Maine, John Luce and his wife Laureen Moore of Poland, Maine, Duane Luce and his wife Marcy Luce of Greene, Maine, Russell Luce and his wife Peggy Nichols of Hardwick, Juanita Forant and her husband Randy Forant of Morrisville, Vt.; two sisters, Becky Maxwell of Waldoboro and Roberta Delano and her husband Kendall of Friendship, Maine; a brother, Tommy Berce of Rockland, Maine; 22 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins, all of which she was very proud.
Her husband, Russell Luce S., died earlier as did a son, Todd Moses Luce, her parents, and a brother, Ernest Berce.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, all services will be held at a later date, by invitation only, at the Rural Cemetery in Waldoboro, Maine.
In her remembrance, donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
Local arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.