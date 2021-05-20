Anita L. Cote of Morrisville died peacefully on May 15, 2021, at the age of 94.
Anita was born Oct. 16, 1926, in Lisbon, N.H., the daughter of the late Emory and Laura (LeBlanc) Inkel. On Oct. 21, 1946, she married Lawrence “Sam” Cote at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Hyde Park. Lifelong members of St. Teresa’s, Anita and Sam raised their family together in Hyde Park village. After 67 years of marriage, Sam died on April 20, 2013.
Anita loved her family. An amazing cook, she leaves behind memories of Sunday dinners and special recipes that will be reminisced about forever. She worked for years with Lorette Cusson at Big Loaf Bakery in Hyde Park, and she was an avid gardener. Anita enjoyed reading or listening to a good book, and she volunteered for decades at the Lanpher Memorial Library, serving several terms as library trustee.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Emile and Diane Cote of South Burlington, and Brian and Debbie Cote, Steve and Johnna Cote, and Lisa and Doug Cross, all of Morrisville; her grandchildren, Scott, Raashi, Tyler, Jenn, Danielle, Selina, Mae, Chris, Eric, Ryan and Abby; and her great-grandchildren, Meera, Veer, Neel and Leontine.
She was predeceased by her children Alec, Alan and James.
A private service will be scheduled. The family extends appreciation to Dr. Coddaire and The Manor for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please take time to visit your local library and explore all its offerings.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick.
