Anita H. Morris, 85, of Elmore, died peacefully Nov. 21, 2020, at The Manor in Morrisville.
A full obituary will appear in next week’s News & Citizen.
Interment will be in the spring in the Lake Elmore Cemetery. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
