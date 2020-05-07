Angela D. Whitney, 53, of Walden died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, with her family by her side, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in St. Johnsbury Jan. 13, 1967, daughter of George and Ruby (Bumps) Whitney of East Hardwick.
She shared 24 wonderful years with her partner, Lucas Molleur, also of Walden.
Angela worked for many years as a licensed nursing assistant at many different places. Angela enjoyed cows, and spending time outside, with her grandbabies, with her family, cooking, and visiting with friends.
Her father, George R. Whitney, died earlier.
Survivors include her partner, Lucas Molleur of Walden; her three daughters, Amber Foster and husband Zachary of East Calais, Amanda Nash and husband Colby of Greensboro, and Shyler Thompson and fiance Riley Tobin of Jeffersonville; her mother, Ruby Whitney of East Hardwick; her siblings, Timothy Whitney and wife Jennifer of Hardwick, and Lori Major and husband Kevin of Barre; her grandchildren, Kearsten, Payten, Noah, Allie, Nevaeh, Kinslee, Lennix, Laycie, Elijah, Lettie and Raylan; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
A celebration of life will be held in late July. More information to come. Memories and condolences may be shared at dgfunerals.com.
Donations in Angela’s memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morristown, VT 05661.