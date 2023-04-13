Angel H. Undt

Angel Honey Undt, 83, of Johnson, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Greensboro Nursing Home, with family at her side.
She was born May 17, 1939, in Randolph, the daughter of the late Raymond and Eunice (Eastman) Arbuckle. Angel graduated in 1957 from the Rock Point School for Girls in Burlington. She continued her education at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in New York, graduating in 1958.
On April 4, 1959, she married Wilmer French. He died and she later met Charles Wallace in 1963. They were together until 1986. She later married William Undt who also predeceased her.
In her earlier years, Angel was employed at hospitals caring for young children. Following her marriage, she stayed at home to care for her family. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, puzzles, playing Skip-Bo, gardening and cooking. She especially enjoyed baking biscuits and rolls.
Angel loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved animals and would help by donating to animal shelters. She also did her part by donating to veterans’ associations to help wounded warriors. In 1992, Angel received a certificate from the American Legion Auxiliary for completing a leadership development course.
Survivors include three children, Debra Davis of Wolcott, Richard Wallace of Johnson and Jeff French of Morrisville; three grandchildren, Lindsey Wallace of Johnson, Ryan Stacey of Morrisville and Richard Dean Wallace of Highgate; three great-grandchildren, Paisley Graham, Olivianna Duga and Naraveeyah Duga; a sister, Shirley Wallace of Johnson; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Angel was predeceased by a sister, Ann Hood.
A celebration of life honoring Angel will be held privately at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Greensboro Nursing Home, Activity Fund, Greensboro VT 05841, or to the North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain Meadow Road, Morrisville VT 05661.
