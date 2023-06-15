A graveside service for Andrew Ward who died on Feb. 12, 2023, will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, Morrisville. The full obituary may be viewed at dgfunerals.com.
Voting is open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. Readers helped shape the survey in May by nominating their favorites in each category. Voting is open through June 23. ONE VOTE PER EMAIL ADDRESS. Winners will be announced this summer.
