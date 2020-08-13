Andrew Robert Czeck, 47, of Jeffersonville, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.
Andrew was born Nov. 4, 1972, in Bryn Mawr, Pa., to Jean Marie Cantrill and Peter Czeck.
Andrew attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia and upon graduation from high school, traveled and lived in Colorado and Rhode Island, before finally settling in Vermont.
Andrew was a man of great passion and poured soul into his work. In the kitchen, Andrew surprised his guests with such delights as foie gras, salpicon, poached chicken with champagne grapefruit vinaigrette, baked bread and pastries; he took no shortcuts. He attended New England Culinary Institute and worked as a chef at restaurants such as Leunigs, The Mist Grill and Edson Hill Manor.
After helping local food producers at Vermont Food Venture Center with cooking and co-packing, he discovered his ability to fix anything, including the kitchen appliances. That led him to pursue his electrical license and he joined the IBEW, finishing their program as apprentice of the year.
As an electrician he worked for Sherwin, Peck and Copley Hospital. He loved to solve puzzles and work with his hands. One of his civic pleasures was climbing the clock tower in Fletcher at the Binghamville United Methodist Church and winding the clock.
His hand-carved, solid body maple guitar with walnut inlay was his prized possession. He sanded and smoothed it to perfection in the style of Jerry Garcia’s guitars. He loved the night and listening to music by a fire.
He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle; opening up the throttle on curvy Vermont roads, and taking in the scenery.
Above all, Andrew adored his family. His children, Olivia and Jonah, were everything to him. He always found ways to laugh and have fun with them, sharing and passing along his creativity and passions. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his spouse, Heather Pilkington; mother and father, Jean Marie Cantrill and Peter Czeck (stepmother, Paula Wagner and stepfather John Cantrill); grandfather, Frank Grandizio; godmother, Francis Crippen; son Jonah Czeck; daughter Olivia Czeck; brother Stephen Czeck and his spouse, Michael Reibling; step-sisters, Emily Cantrill, Kate Cantrill, Christina Cantrill; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service and inurnment will take place Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in the family lot in Binghamville Cemetery.
The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
