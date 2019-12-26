Andrew P. Sullivan

Andrew P. Sullivan

Andrew Paul Sullivan, 33, of Hardwick died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Morrisville Dec. 2, 1986, son of Francis W. and Helene (Saulenas) Sullivan, and graduated in 2004 from Hazen Union School.

He was employed by RGIS in Barre for several years.

Andrew enjoyed visiting with his friends, fishing, hiking, cooking and music. He was an avid video gamer and a wonderful son and brother. He loved animals.

Survivors include his mother, Helene Sullivan of Hardwick; two brothers, Kyle Sullivan of Colorado and Alex Saulenas of Hardwick; and aunts and cousins.

His father, Francis W. Sullivan, died in 1995.

Friends may call Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.

Burial will be in the spring in the family lot at Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott, VT 05680.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.