Andrew P. Sullivan

Andrew Paul Sullivan, 33, of Hardwick died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Morrisville Dec. 2, 1986, son of Francis W. and Helene (Saulenas) Sullivan, and graduated in 2004 from Hazen Union School.
He was employed by RGIS in Barre for several years.
Andrew enjoyed visiting with his friends, fishing, hiking, cooking and music. He was an avid video gamer and a wonderful son and brother. He loved animals.
Survivors include his mother, Helene Sullivan of Hardwick; two brothers, Kyle Sullivan of Colorado and Alex Saulenas of Hardwick; and aunts and cousins.
His father, Francis W. Sullivan, died in 1995.
Friends may call Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
Burial will be in the spring in the family lot at Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott, VT 05680.