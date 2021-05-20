Andrew M. Boisvert

Andrew Michael Boisvert, 42, of Hyde Park, tragically died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on the morning of May 6, 2021. Andrew lives on in the form organ donation, helping several recipients.
He was born Sept. 11, 1978, in Newport to Michael and Donna (Lepage) Boisvert. Andrew grew up in Morrisville where he was active in community sports, especially baseball, basketball and soccer. He also belonged to Boy Scout Troop 876. He graduated from Peoples Academy, Class of 1996, and he continued his education at the University of Vermont before joining the U.S. Navy.
Andrew spent most of his adult life working side by side with his father doing home care and maintenance. When not on the job, Andrew enjoyed spending time with his children, family and his fur baby Zeus. He was happiest when watching his children play with their cousins, working in the garden, or hanging out by the pool while the kids swam.
As a child Andrew enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, family camping trips and vacations to Florida visiting his Meme and Pepe, watching wrestling with his grandfather, reading comic books, collecting baseball cards, traveling to Washington, D.C., with the Boy Scouts, fishing, family gatherings that included softball games behind the house he grew up in, kick the can, flashlight tag, riding bikes and playing in the woods with neighborhood friends.
While Andrew had fought demons for a long, long time, in the end God said to them “No, you will not win, I will take Andrew on my terms and he will now rest in peace at my side in heaven.”
Survivors include his father, Michael Boisvert and wife, Julie Plante-Boisvert, of Johnson; his mother, Donna Fecteau and husband, Pete, of Morrisville; his paternal grandmother, Florence Boisvert of Island Pond; two children, Liam Boisvert of Eden and Violette Boisvert of Morrisville; sister, Melissa Boisvert and husband, Carlos Cendeno, of Morrisville; godson and nephew, Carter Denlinger, recent graduate at Franciscan University in Ohio, who Andrew was extremely proud of; sister, Tia Boisvert and boyfriend, Joe Hawthorne, of Morrisville; foster sister, Paula Sherman and husband, Scott Dresser of Knightsville, S.C.; two step-sisters, Gretchen Moodie-Merriam and husband, Travis Merriam, of Wolcott, and Kristin Moodie of Morrisville; a step-brother, Isaac Moodie of Morrisville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a niece.
Andrew was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Edgar Boisvert, and maternal grandparents, Donald and Pauline Lepage.
All services will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott VT 05680.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
