Andrew H. Ward

Andrew Henry Ward, 63, of Morrisville, died at Copley Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on July 5, 1959, in Morrisville to George and Patricia (Smilie) Ward.
Andrew attended Peoples Academy, graduating in the Class of 1977 and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Johnson State College in 1981. That same year, Andrew and his father established Ward’s Systems in Morrisville where he worked for 36 years programming and repairing computers.
He enjoyed auto racing and was also an avid photographer, but Andrew was passionate about Civil War history. His interest led him to become a licensed battlefield guide for the National Parks Service in Gettysburg, PA. Those who knew Andrew knew what a tremendous source of pride he felt for his guide duties, which remained a priority for him even until his last days.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Ward; his brother, Alan and wife, Kathy of Morrisville; nieces, Ashley and husband, Matt Tanis and Jessica Ward; several cousins, great-nieces and nephews; and many friends, including special friends, Sarah Ward-Callahan and Sherri Brown Watts.
He was predeceased by his father, George Ward, in 2012.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Pleasant View Cemetery, Morrisville with a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andrew’s memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network (lacnvt.org/donations) or by mail at P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.