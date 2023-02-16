Andrew H. Ward

Andrew Henry Ward, 63, of Morrisville, died at Copley Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on July 5, 1959, in Morrisville to George and Patricia (Smilie) Ward.

Andrew attended Peoples Academy, graduating in the Class of 1977 and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Johnson State College in 1981. That same year, Andrew and his father established Ward’s Systems in Morrisville where he worked for 36 years programming and repairing computers.

