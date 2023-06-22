Andrew H. Ward

A celebration of life for Andrew Henry Ward, who died on Feb. 12, 2023, will be held at the VFW in Morrisville directly following a graveside service at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville on Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m.
All are welcome to join for refreshments and fellowship in Andrew’s memory.
