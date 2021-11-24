Andre Claude DeBlois, 57 of Hardwick, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at University of Vermont Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 27, 1964, in Morrisville, the son of Nelson DeBlois and Madeline LeRiche DeBlois.
He is survived by his partner, Cassandra Clark; children, Jessica LaCoss, Michael Clark and Noah DeBlois; his sister, Lise Morey of Northfield; grandchild, Harper Clark; and nephews, Marshall Clark and Nick Morey.
Andre was predeceased by his parents and brother, Frenchy DeBlois.
After graduating high school, Andre worked as a machinist manufacturing gun parts. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, NASCAR and building gazebos.
Interment was held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Taylor Cemetery in Wolcott.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
