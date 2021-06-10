Amy Lee Woodward, 50, of Waterville, died Friday, May 14, 2021, in the surgical intensive care unit at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
For the last two years, Amy had dealt with pain and frustration from her illnesses. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in April 2019, but complications from two autoimmune diseases contributed to her declining health and death.
Amy was loved and respected by family, friends and co-workers. She was a talented chef, working in restaurants and hotels from Burlington to Richmond, Va. Her proudest moments were when she was able to provide a wonderful experience for each of her guests.
Like her grandmother and mother before her, she always made sure that family and friends were well fed. One of her most treasured memories was working beside her brother, Wayne, to provide a beautiful meal for her niece’s wedding.
Amy enjoyed going to baseball games, good music, traveling and collecting elephants. She had hoped to spend the summer enjoying her last days in her new “campartment,” being with her family and ticking some items off her to do list. Her dream for the summer was to have a cup of coffee, sit on the deck, and watch her boys run around in the grass.
Amy is survived by a family who truly loved her and miss her deeply, including her brother, Wayne Freeman of Colchester; sisters, Darcey and husband, Fred Fletcher, of Waterville, Tricia and husband, Jesse Pratt, of Oakalla, Texas, and Lauren and husband, Danny Perez, of Grosvenor Dale, Conn.; stepchildren, Carter and Jocelyn Manchester; beloved father-in-law, Frank Manchester; loving nieces and nephews, Lindsay and her husband, Tim Minor, Ethan Fletcher from Waterville/Belvidere, Liam, Fern, Rowan, Sage, Callum and Willow Pratt of Oakalla, and Craig Mawdsley, Caitlin, Cody and Carissa McMenemy of Shrewsbury, Mass.; dear life-long friends, Missy White and Ruth McCormick; her favorite home health nurse, Suki; and last, but not least, her sweet boys, Tyrion and Bailey. They were her reason for living.
She was predeceased by her loving parents, Shirley and Wayne Freeman of Jeffersonville; her husband, David Manchester, and his mother of Johnson.
Our family would like to send a special thank you to her sister, Darcey, who took care of Amy for the last two years of her life with patience and love that would have made our mother very proud.
We are also very thankful for the wonderful care that she received from Lamoille Home Health and Hospice and UVM Medical Center’s surgical intensive care. Each one of the people who interacted with Amy is a testament to their profession. From the nurses and doctors, to the respiratory therapists, we could not have asked for a more caring and compassionate group to help her through the last weeks of her life.
A celebration of Amy’s life will be held at The Belvidere Community Club (ballfield/pavilion) in Belvidere on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from noon-4 p.m. Please join us in celebrating this amazing lady with good food, her favorite music and lots of pictures as we remember our little sister with fondness, happiness and love.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville VT 05661.
