Amy L. Tatro, 56, of Pulaski, N.Y., died peacefully at Francis House in Syracuse, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
She was born May 23, 1963, daughter of Bernard and Donna Hershberg, and was raised in Burlington. She graduated from Burlington High School and Johnson State College.
She taught for 30 years at Hyde Park Elementary School before retiring in 1918.
Amy married the love of her life, Dennis Tatro, on Feb. 22, 2003. They settled in Eden and later in Johnson, where they lived for seven years.
Amy loved traveling, hunting, fishing, antiquing and rug hooking. She was an avid flea market and yard sale aficionado, always on the lookout for a “find.” Above all, Amy cherished her family and friends and the many happy times they spent together.
Survivors include her husband of 16 years, Dennis Tatro; a daughter, Ashley Tatro of Orange, Vt.; her sister, Helene McGee of Monetta, S.C., and her children Ryan, Donna and Breanna; her Uncle David Hershberg and wife Judy of Burlington and their children Abbey, Karen, Nancy and Susan; her Aunt Leta Sinclair of Exeter, N.H.; her brother-in-law, Darrell Tatro and wife Bonnie of Killeen, Texas, and children Daniel and Jason; Dale and Tammy Tatro of Johnson and children Heather, Christine and Kyle; Harold “Red” Tatro and wife Denise of Crowley, Texas; and her beloved cat, Kib.
A graveside service will be held in Eden in the spring, Donations in Amy’s name may be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, N.Y. 13208.