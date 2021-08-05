Amy C. Dufrane

Amy Clara Dufrane, 91, of Johnson, formerly of Hardwick, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in the comfort of her home with family at her side.
She was born Aug. 1, 1929, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Hazel (Besaw) Devenger. Amy attended Hardwick Academy.
She married Gordon Bean, and together they raised four active sons. She later married George Dufrane on Jan. 5, 1979, in Hardwick.
In her earlier years, Amy was employed at the Hardwick Wear Knitters, Concord Manufacturing in Morrisville and Benny’s Restaurant in Hardwick. Following her marriage to George, they operated Benny’s Restaurant until they retired. They made their home in Hardwick during the summer months and for more than 35 years, they wintered in Florida.
When her health began to fail and George had died, she returned to Vermont and made her home with her children.
She was a member of the American Legion Post #7 Auxiliary in Hardwick for more than 53 years. She enjoyed visiting with everyone, senior activities at Out and About in Morrisville, puzzles, wintering in Florida, and she especially loved her fur baby, Rambo.
Survivors include two sons, David Bean and his wife, Charmaine, of Johnson, and Michael Bean and his wife, Leeann, of Waterville; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, George; two sons, Clarence Judkins Jr. and Gordon Bean; and two brothers, Ralph Devenger and Fred Devenger
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick with Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, New Hampshire office, 2 Wall Street, Manchester NH 03101, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, P.O. Box 275, Winooski VT 05404.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
