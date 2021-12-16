Alton L. Chase

Alton Leonard Chase, 69, of Hardwick, died early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in the comfort of his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. His family was at his side.
He was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Hardwick, the youngest of three children born to the late Kenneth and Mary (Marckres) Chase. He graduated from Hardwick Academy in the Class of 1969.
Following his education, he entered the Vermont Army National Guard. He served his country for six years and was honorably discharged.
On April 30, 1983, he married the love of his life, Melody Van Foster. They exchanged their vows at the log home that he built in the Mackville area of Hardwick.
Alton was employed, all his working years, in the same auto parts building in Hardwick. First the Hardwick Auto Supply, followed by Partstown and later Fisher Auto. He was the auto parts clerk. Alton was a member of the Hardwick Fire Department and a lifetime member of American Legion Post #7 in Hardwick.
He enjoyed softball and rifle season. Alton was a man of many talents. He will be remembered as a devoted family man who was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Survivors include his wife, Melody; a son, Levi Chase and his wife, Joann; a brother, Arthur “Art” Chase and his wife, Alice, all of Hardwick; a sister, Aleta Akerlind of Craftsbury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant daughter, Hope.
To honor his request, all gatherings will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.