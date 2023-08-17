Allen Moulton of Johnson, affectionately known as “Gramps,” died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He died at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin.
Reflecting on his life about a month before his death, he shared, “I did most of the things that I intended to do in this life.”
Born in 1952, Allen’s accomplishments were rich and diverse. His formative years spanned across the globe, as his father served the United Nations, leading the family to travel to various countries. He and his four siblings embarked on new educational journeys in places like Mexico, Turkey and Lebanon.
Allen was a quick study with languages, learning French, German and Arabic at various schools he attended. Returning to the U.S., the family settled in Brattleboro during the mid 1960s. Allen later pursued higher education at Greenfield Community College, and driven by his fascination with understanding humanity, he earned a bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology from University of Massachusetts Amherst. Subsequently, he achieved a Master of Science in Psychology from Suffolk University in Boston and attained his Master of Science in Childhood Nursing at Mass General in Boston.
Upon marrying, Allen returned to Vermont to build a family and establish a private psychology practice in the Stowe and Montpelier region. He also contributed to the educational sphere by teaching nursing courses at Norwich University.
Allen’s true vocation manifested in his dedication to aiding underprivileged and troubled youngsters. He served as a school counselor in various elementary and high schools over the years. Transitioning from private practice, he reentered nursing as a registered nurse, dedicating his skills to University of Vermont’s Medical Center’s psychiatric unit, Shep 6 and Shep 3, during the evening shifts.
Endowed with kindness and brilliance, Allen possessed a delightful dry wit. He was an attentive father and husband. Allen held a particular concern for the struggles of young men in our society, considering his greatest accomplishment in life to be his influence in guiding emotionally distressed young men and serving as a positive role model. Many of his protégés fondly recall his impact.
In the mid-2000s, Parkinson’s Disease struck, leading to disabilities a few years following diagnosis. Yet, his illness never deterred his commitment to various projects. Deep into his affliction, he penned a memoir titled “Top of My Game,” now available on Amazon.
Allen is survived by his beloved wife, Marcia (Marcie) Vallette of Johnson. He is also remembered by his ex-wife, Carla Van Hoy of Burlington, and their son, Nathan Moulton, daughter-in-law Krystal Moulton, and cherished grandson Maverick Moulton of Anchorage, Ak.
Allen’s siblings also mourn his loss, Larry Moulton and his wife, Margaret of Lopez Island, Wash., Bill Moulton of Alburgh, Rob Moulton and wife, Rebecca Hill of Ashuelot, N.H., and Sara Moulton and her husband, David Tanner, of Montpelier; along with dear in-laws and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Lois Moulton; as well as Kathie Moulton, the late wife of his brother, Bill.
The memorial service will remain a private affair. In honor of his memory, rally behind the causes that held a special place in Allen’s heart such as the American Parkinson’s Foundation, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, or any organization devoted to nurturing young minds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.