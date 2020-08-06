Allen J. Newton, age 77, died July 31, 2020, comforted by his family, following a brief battle with health complications.
Allen was born in Morrisville on Aug. 9, 1942 to Roger G. Newton and Cornelia Marshall Newton. An exceptional athlete, he spent his childhood involved with all the local sports. Never missing a day of school, he graduated from Peoples Academy High School in 1960 and earned a degree in civil engineering at Wentworth College in Boston in 1962.
Allen married his high school sweetheart, Prudence Joy White on Nov. 30, 1963 and together they raised three children, Kevin, Marc and Shellie.
He started his professional career with the state of Vermont Highway Department and went on to co-own Newtown Surveyors with Richard Towns for many years. He also worked for Central Vermont Railway and H. A. Manosh Corp., all the while running his own survey business.
He was in the field still working just weeks before his passing. There are few, if any, corners of Lamoille County he wasn't familiar with and made sure his young grandchildren could recite all of its towns alphabetically.
Allen was a member of the First Congregational Church in Morrisville. He was a 54-year member and past master of Mt. Vernon Lodge No. 8 in Morrisville. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Copley Country Club and enjoyed golf outings around the state and at many courses from here to Florida where he and Prudy enjoyed snowbirding to shorten the Vermont winters.
Allen is survived by his loving wife Prudy and their children, Kevin and Joanie Randall Newton, Marc and Kristy Robare Newton, and Shellie and Tim Tierney; his grandchildren, Konnor and Trevor Newton, Joshua, Kaleigh and Kaitlyn Newton, and Ellen and Mairen Tierney; his brother-in-law Jack White and his wife Barb, sister-in-law Melissa White Rose, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Allen’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
