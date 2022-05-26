Allen A. Kimball

Allen Alfred Kimball, 85, of Hardwick, died peacefully, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Berlin Meadows Nursing Home in Berlin.
He was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Hookset, N.H., the son of the late Chellis and Ruth (Gray) Kimball. He attended Waterbury public schools.
He was employed by several businesses during his working years, first as a farmhand on his father’s dairy farm, and then delivering meals to patients and later as a cook at the Waterbury State Hospital. He later joined his parent’s business, Sharpening Skies.
In 1955, Allen entered the U.S. Air Force where he served his country for 20 years, retiring in 1975. Still young and ambitious, he pursued employment once again at the Waterbury State Hospital, where he worked in the mailroom for 20 years. Allen was a very devoted family man.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening in his younger years and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys, of Hardwick; four children, Chellis Lee Kimball of Barre, Tammy Flannagan and her husband, Robert of Mohawk N.Y., Lynn Cronin and her husband, Bob of Hardwick, and Kenneth Goodrich and his wife, Marlene of Albany; a son-in-law, Lucien Dufresne and his wife, Sandra of Williamstown; nine grandchildren, Aprille Morrison, January Slayton, Joshua Burns, Amber Lee Hernandez, Chelsea Jerome and Aaron Berley, Ashton Kimball, Alexia Kimball and Crystal Capron; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by daughters, Patricia “Patty” Sartelle and Paula Dufresne.
To honor his request there will be no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post #7, Hardwick, P.O. Box 472, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservce.com.
