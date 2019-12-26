Allan Leo Monniere Sr., 72, of Hyde Park died peacefully Dec. 18, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House.
He was born Jan. 13, 1947, son of Leo and Marjorie Monniere.
Allan loved sharing stories and had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved making people laugh and spending time with his family and friends.
When he was young, he spent a lot of time working with his dad at the auto repair shop and hanging out with his best friend, Pookie. He went on to work at the Shelburne Police Department and spent many years working at a Burlington cab company. He had been a store manager and a cook at several restaurants in the Morrisville area.
He was passionate about being a foster parent, helping many kids in the community.
He moved to North Carolina with his daughter Melinda to be closer to his daughter Pamela and her family. He returned to Vermont in 2003.
He spent many years with his friend and companion Josephine Deforge, who died in 2016.
Survivors include his children, Pamela Monniere and granddaughter; Allan Leo Monniere Jr., his wife and granddaughter Melinda and Vincent Peters; granddaughters Samantha Audet and Alysa and Kaydence Berry; a sister, Suzie Delorme; a brother, Ed (and Jacinta) Monniere; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents died earlier.
The family offers thanks to the McClure Miller Respite House for care and compassion.
Allan asked that there be no services of any kind; as hard as that is we will respect his wishes.
AW Rich Funeral Home is assisting the family.