Alice W. Martin, 82, of Wolcott died April 5, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
Alice was a mother of three, a grandmother and a great-grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin. She adored staying in touch with family and friends through social media. Social media also allowed her to continue to be a part of the greater communities throughout her 50-plus years of being a Vermont resident.
Alice was an avid skier, sailor, equestrian, pianist and tennis player. She had many interests: architecture, interior design, knitting and bird-watching to name a few.
She was a firm believer in lifelong learning and took up conversational French again at the age of 78. She was fluent again by age 80.
Alice started a knitting group eleven years ago at River Arts in Morrisville, which will continue in her honor. She also volunteered at the Copley Hospital gift shop up until two years ago. She was a woman of strong faith and belonged to two local churches in the last decade of her life.
Her children and family ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Alice Martin to either organizations: Copley Hospital, River Arts community center or North Country Animal League.
Arrangements will be announced at a later time by Faith Funeral Home of Morrisville.
