Alice Potter James

Alice Cassandra Potter James, 83, of Waterbury Center, died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center due to complications from a heart attack.
Alice was born on July 5, 1938, in Morrisville, to the late, Kenneth and Gwendolyn (Shafer) Potter.
A seventh generation Vermonter, Alice attended Lamoille Central Academy, Class of 1955 and obtained her teaching degree from Johnson State College in 1960. Alice started her teaching career in South Burlington when she met her former husband, Norman James. The couple raised their four children in Waterbury and later divorced but remained friends until Norman’s death on May 29, 2022.
While raising her children, Alice chose to be a stay-at-home mom until her youngest kid entered the Waterbury Elementary School system, then worked part time in the support service unit at the school until she was asked to take over teaching a third-grade class. Alice went on to teach second and third graders at the school until her retirement in 1996.
Alice shared a great love for the Southwest with her loving and devoted partner of 42 years, Peter Dean, up until his death in April 2022. Together they traveled in Pete’s Dodge Roadtrek from Vermont to Arizona and New Mexico and back, visiting national parks, camping at local state parks, traveling Route 66, meeting extraordinary people and developing lasting friendships. Peter chronicled their annual trips to share with family and friends.
Alice is greatly missed and mourned by her surviving children, Amy James and her wife, Sara Whittemore, of Waterbury Center, Peter James of Montpelier, Andy James and his wife, Pam of Waterbury Center, Steven James and his wife, Sherrie of Waterbury Center; six grandchildren, Brock Chadwick, Carl James, Jenni Emberley and her husband, Elliot, Dalton James, Cassie James and Christopher James. Alice was predeceased by her brother, Chris Potter.
A celebration honoring the life of Alice will be held at the Waterbury Congregational Church on Friday June 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Maple Street Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Harry N. Cutting American Legion Post #59 in Waterbury.
For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, Waterbury Center VT 05677.
To send online condolences please visit perkinsparker.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.