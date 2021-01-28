Alice Menard, 84, of Craftsbury, died peacefully at her home on Jan. 18, 2021, with her family by her side. Her beloved husband, Arthur, predeceased her on Jan. 27, 2020.
She was born May 17, 1936, in Philadelphia, and grew up in Delair, N.J., the daughter of Harold Poinsett Lee and Eunice Hayes Lee. She is survived by a brother, Robert Hayes Lee, and predeceased by a sister, Patricia Rai Lee.
In her youth, Alice loved music and fun. She participated in roller-skate dancing competitions and traveling. She graduated from Pensauken High School in 1953. Her job as a bookkeeper for the Camden, N.J., Courier-Post newspaper led to many lifelong friendships.
In 1959, she met the love of her life during a blind date. She married that country boy, Arthur Menard, on Sept. 3, 1960, at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Craftsbury. They welcomed their first of six children in 1961 and raised their family on the family dairy farm in Craftsbury.
In 1987, she received the title of Grammy and in 2013, was promoted to Great Grammy. Her greatest joy was her family and friends. She kept a welcoming home that made everyone feel comfortable.
Alice continued her career as bookkeeper, managing the finances for the family farm. She grew a bountiful vegetable garden and beautiful flower gardens. She was a marvelous self-taught cook and enjoyed making applesauce, pickles and homemade meals for her family. Many memories were made at Sunday dinners with the whole family.
Alice was very active in the church, Our Lady of Fatima, often supplying food for fundraisers and helping in the kitchen for church dinners. In more recent years, she joined the Ladies Union at the United Church on the Common where she shared meals and friendship.
Alice enjoyed time spent with her friends, especially shopping trips, lunch outings, phone calls and just stopping by for coffee.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Menard Pugliese of Medford, Mass., Annette Menard of Craftsbury, Kenneth Menard and wife, Rita, of Craftsbury, Ernest Menard and wife, Sharon, of Craftsbury, Lynne Jewett of Morrisville, and Lauri Menard of Craftsbury; grandchildren, Antonia, Julia, Alicia, Eric, Michelle, Kristen, Andrea, Michael, Tiffany, Bradley, Kaitlyn, Nicole and Jenna; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Ryan, Madison, Jessa, Casey, Benjamin and Baby Boy Turausky.
A celebration of Alice’s life and a graveside service at the Village Cemetery in Craftsbury will be held at a later date and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The United Church of Craftsbury, 7 Church Lane, Craftsbury VT 05826.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.