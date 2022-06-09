A funeral Mass for Alice Maguder, who died Monday, May 16, 2022, will be celebrated at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Church in Morrisville on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Meals-on-Wheels, P.O. Box 1427, Morrisville VT 05661, and Lamoille County Mental Health, 54 Farr Street, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in care of the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
