Alice Maguder

Alice E. Maguder, 75, of Hyde Park, died on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Alice was born on Jan. 29, 1947, at the Heaton Hospital in Montpelier to Edgar and Cecile (Allaire) Audibert. She was the youngest of six children. When she was 2 years old, her family moved to a dairy farm in Johnson, where she lived until 1963 when the Audibert family moved a final time to Morrisville.
Alice finished high school at Peoples Academy, graduating in 1965.
Alice was a spirited and adventurous woman who wanted to experience what was beyond Lamoille County. Alice studied general business at Northampton Commercial College in Northampton, Mass., from which she graduated in 1967. After college, she relocated to Hartford, Conn., and began her career in banking.
During this time, she met her husband, Michael Maguder. Alice and Michael were committed to each other for many years before marrying in 1978. Sadly, Michael died from cancer shortly thereafter.
In 1981, Alice moved back to Morrisville to live with and assist in the care of her elderly parents. At this time, she began what turned out to be her long-term career at Union Bank from which she retired in 2012. After the death of her parents, Alice moved to Sterling View in Hyde Park.
Alice was an independent woman with a love of the small things in life. She loved the outdoors, snowshoeing and sledding with great (and great-great) nieces and nephews in the winter and gardening in the summer.
From years in the garden with her mother, Alice developed a passion for growing food. She became quite good at it and found great joy in enjoying the bounty of her garden either in her own meals or sharing with others her jams, pickles and garden special.
As soon as it was time, Alice would start her gardening, from planting seedlings, to transplanting to finally putting her hands in the dirt. She loved to be outside, digging in the dirt with the sun on her back. It was a happy and rewarding place for her.
Even after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and having a stroke that left her with physical paralysis, with the help of amazing, supportive individuals she continued to create, plant and process the bounty of her garden.
Alice was predeceased by her husband, Michael Maguder; parents, Edgar and Cecile Audibert; sister, Lina Ruppel; brother, Ernest Audibert; and brothers-in-law, Harold Lacey and John Ruppel.
She is survived by her sisters, Rita Lehouillier (John) and Helen Lacey; her brother, Louis Audibert (wife Linda); sister-in-law, Eleanor Audibert; and her special niece, Carol Bradley with whom she shared a very special bond; many more nieces and nephews; as well as Michael’s siblings, Joyce Oughstun, Charlene Canning, Patricia Rogers and Tommy Maguder.
Alice has left us with many fond memories to cherish and will be greatly missed. It was an honor to know her, love her and to be loved by her. May you rest in peace in heaven’s garden.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Meals-on-Wheels, P.O. Box 1427, Morrisville VT 05661, and Lamoille County Mental Health, 54 Farr Street, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in care of the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
