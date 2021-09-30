A memorial service for Alice G. Menard of Craftsbury, who died Jan. 18, 2021, will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Craftsbury on the Common.
Interment for Alice and Arthur Menard will take place immediately following the church service and will be at the Craftsbury Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Craftsbury.
There will be a gathering and celebration of life with lunch at the Craftsbury pavilion on West Hill following the interment service. All are welcome.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.