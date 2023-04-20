Alice E. Emerson

Alice Elaine Emerson, 87, of Hardwick, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
Alice was born on Feb. 23, 1936, to Orrin and Dorris (Tenney) Emerson in Hyde Park. She married Edwin Hill Sr. and had four children. Alice, a lifelong resident of the Morrisville and Hardwick communities, will be remembered for her motherly spirit and her love of puzzles and puzzle books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.