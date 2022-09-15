There will be an internment service for Alex J. Plouffe, who died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Waterville Cemetery on the Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 9 a.m.
Following the service, there will be a gathering to celebrate his life at Green Mountain Support Services, 93 James Road, Morrisville.
Questions? Call 802-324-3528.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.