Alberta J. Cochran

Alberta Jane Cochran, 82, of Johnson, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was born April 19, 1940, in St. Johnsbury, the daughter of the late Albert J. and Leona (Potter) Davidson.
She attended Walden public schools and graduated from Danville High School in the Class of 1958.
On Dec. 6, 1958, she married Melvin Armstrong Cochran in Walden. Following their marriage she stayed at home to care for her young family. As her children grew, she entered the work world, first as a waitress in St. Johnsbury and she assisted her husband on the family farm for several years.
Alberta and Melvin purchased the Eden General Store, which they operated for 12 years and later she was employed in Stowe, in the housekeeping department at lodges and private homes.
Alberta was a member of the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints in Johnson, where she enjoyed helping with church functions, especially suppers. She was also a member of the Walden Home Dem., and a charter member of the Eden Historical Society as well as past president of that group. She enjoyed snowmobiling, family gatherings and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include two children, James Cochran and his wife, Leisa of Eden, and Wanda Carr and husband, John of Johnson; four grandchildren, Adam Poulin and wife, Chandra, Heather McFarlane and boyfriend, Ryan Whittemore, Jeremy Cochran and wife, Sariah, and Joseph Cochran and wife, Brandie; 13 great-grandchildren, Hallie, Colton, James, Ezekiel, Ella, Maverick, Finley and Eve Cochran and Tucker, Kaydence, Paige, Harrison and Emelia Poulin; as well as nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Alberta was predeceased by her husband, Melvin; and grandsons, Benjamin, Justin and James Cochran, and Christopher Poulin.
Visiting hours were held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Johnson. Burial followed in the Eden Corners Cemetery in Eden.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 565 VT RT # 15 East, Johnson VT 05656.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
