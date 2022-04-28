Public graveside services for Albert Raymond “Bert” Blaisdell who died Jan. 22, 2022, in Warren, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
He will be buried next to his parents, Andrew and Margaret (Feeley) Blaisdell.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
