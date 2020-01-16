Albert “Bert” Emery Merriam II, 73, died peacefully the evening of Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, with family by his side.
Bert was born in Berlin, Vt., May 1, 1946, son of Marjorie L. Durgan-Merriam and Albert Emery Merriam.
Bert married the love of his life, Mildred “Millie” Barbara Bowen, on May 10, 1968, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Montpelier. She died Aug. 16, 2019.
Bert graduated from Peoples Academy in 1965, then earned an associate’s degree in agriculture from Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
He worked tirelessly as a dairy farmhand for many years for various Vermont farms, finally settling in Wolcott with his young family, working at the LeRiche Farm.
In the early 1980s, he and his family relocated to Morrisville. Bert decided to change his career and began working for the Vermont Agency of Transportation at the District 6 garage in Morrisville. He continued to maintain and keep the roadways clear and safe for all travelers, but especially for his family, which he loved more than anything. He retired after 25 years of service.
He proudly resided in the home he and Millie purchased in 1984, where they raised their four daughters and created many loving, life-changing memories.
Survivors include his four daughters and their families: Traci (Merriam) and her husband David Horner of Barton and their children Eric, Cody, Ryan, Zachary, Felicia and Scott; Dawn (Merriam) and her life-partner Dorian Leavitt and their daughter Mayah of Morrisville, Angela (Merriam) and husband Dan Matis and their children Dan Jr., Christopher, Melvin, Timothy and wife Ciara and their son Damon of Lancaster, N.H., and Omaha, Neb., and Jessica (Merriam) and her husband Scott Caldwell and their children Jasmine, Sabastian, Slaydyn and Gavyn of Wolcott.
Bert is also survived by three sibling, Beverly (Merriam) Newman and husband Ray of Hinesburg, Darlene “Polly” (Merriam) Danforth and her partner Emile of New York, and Paul Merriam and wife Evelyn of Pennsylvania. Bert also leaves many nephews and nieces and good friends with great memories of his kindhearted, fun-loving self.
His sister Lori died many years ago.
No funeral is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bert’s memory can be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 or online at lhha.org, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or alz.org.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.