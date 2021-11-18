Albert LaCasse

Albert J. LaCasse, 97, of Greensboro, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, with family members by his side.
Albert was born in Essex on Sept. 1, 1924, to Oliver and Nora LaCasse. He was one of 14 children who were all raised on the LaCasse farm on Brownell Road in Williston. Life consisted of chores, milking cows, field work and, of course, raising chickens. Williston was much different in those days and the farm flourished.
Brothers Frankie, Raymond and Albert started boxing as kids and continued as young men. Albert fought many matches at Memorial Theater in Burlington and the Vergennes Opera House and became the Vermont featherweight champion.
With the attack on the United States in December 1941, Albert and several of his siblings volunteered to defend our great country. His military career began on Feb. 16, 1943, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 7th C-Battery 112th Anti-Aircraft Unit.
He served in North Africa and France, receiving the following commendations: rifle marksman, good conduct medal, victory metal, European and African campaign ribbon and special merits award for the 90mm artillery unit. He was honorably discharged after processing German prisoners on Jan. 3, 1946.
Upon returning to Vermont after the war, he settled into life briefly on the family farm. During this time, he won the heart of Theresa Ducharme, and they were married on Aug. 21, 1948. They raised a baker’s dozen — 13 children would complete their family. Albert and Theresa moved many times as Albert bought and sold farms, worked for other farmers, bred cows and worked at the University of Vermont bull barn.
His hometown ended up truly being Hardwick where he spent many years.
Albert was known throughout Vermont for his farming experience and poultry expertise. He raised a large assortment of laying hens and exotic birds, collecting and selling fly tying feathers and pullets to local folks and fly shops. He also enjoyed traveling backcountry roads taking pictures of foliage and old barns.
Alberts’s wife, Theresa, predeceased him when she lost her brief battle with cancer in 1992. He was also preceded in death by two of his children, Robert LaCasse and Carol Lynch, as well as six brothers and seven sisters.
Albert is survived by his 11 remaining children, Ann LeFebvre (David) of Colchester, Jimmy LaCasse (Marie) of Essex, Tony LaCasse (Debbie) of Barre, Steven LaCasse (Leann) of Petersburg, Ind., Pauline Lang (Bruce) of Crossville, Tenn., Tommy LaCasse of Johnson, Charlene Fecteau (Charlie) of East Fairfield, Andy LaCasse (Nancy) of Pownal, Brian LaCasse (Debbie) of East Hardwick, Kenneth LaCasse (Darlene) of Hardwick and Gregory LaCasse (Joann) of Greensboro Bend. He also leaves behind 32 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The LaCasse Family wishes to thank the staff at the Greensboro Nursing Home for the excellent care they provided for Albert. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Norbert’s Church in Hardwick, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to the Greensboro Nursing Home or American Legion Post #7 and mailed to Ann LeFebvre, 233 Walnut Grove, Colchester, VT 05446.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care arrangements. Memories and condolences are welcome at dgfuneralsvt@gmail.com.
