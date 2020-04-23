Albert C. Bellavance

Albert Claude Bellavance, 87, of Hardwick died at home April 15, 2020.
He was born in Walden May 7, 1932, son of Aime and Beatrice (Godbout) Bellavance.
He married the love of his life, Joyce F. Hinman, on June 25, 1955, in Hardwick and together they raised five children: daughters Lorraine, Lynette, Laurette and Linda, and their son Michael.
In his younger years, Bert worked on the Bellavance farm, taking care of the cattle and delivering milk to towns in the Walden area.
He attained the rank of staff sergeant while serving in the U.S. Army in 1953-54 during the Korean War. Bert was with the 279th Infantry Regiment of the 45th Infantry Division as squad leader and later a platoon sergeant. He was proud that he could still wear his uniform up until his last day.
He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for A. Bellavance & Sons from 1954 until 1966, then became vice president of the company. He retired in 1982.
Bert and Joyce loved taking summer trips to Old Orchard Beach, Maine, with their kids and grandchildren. Bert would make friends and speak French with everyone in the campground. He enjoyed spending the winters in Florida, where he could socialize, dance and ride his bike.
One of his biggest accomplishments was receiving his high school diploma from Hazen Union High School in 2004 alongside his grandson, Matthew Fontaine. That was a very proud moment for him.
Bert was a member of St. Norbert Catholic Church, a life member of the Knights of Columbus, and a life member of the VFW and American Legion Post 7 for 68 years, serving as commander from 1992 to 1995. He looked forward to his daily trips to the Legion to visit with friends and have his beer.
He followed the Bernie Lussier band and was most fond of “Your Cheatin’ Heart” by Hank Williams Sr.
His wife died earlier, as did his parents and his siblings Therese Dufresne, Jeanne Dufresne, Gertrude Neal, Alphonse, Arthur, Joseph, Paul, Leon, Laurent and Frank Bellavance.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Lorraine and Rick Torrey of Woodstock, Lynette and Gilles Fontaine of Hardwick, Michael and Debbie Bellavance of Virginia Beach, Va., Laurette and Robert Patten of Hardwick, and Linda and Dan Bell of Round Rock, Texas; his first granddaughter, Christine Torrey, born in 1973, followed by 12 more grandchildren, Aaron, Roland, Randy and Matthew Fontaine, Jason, Dusty and Melanie Bellavance, Andrew Patten, Nicole Koester, and Jackson and Carter Bell; his great-grandchildren, who began to arrive in 2002 with Liddia Fontaine, followed by Audrey, Kathryn, Adriana, Guiliana, Mason, Colton, Remington and Ava Fontaine, Sawyer, Ainsley, Everly and Boston Bellavance, Gracie and Colton Patten, and Ryker Koester; his sisters, Doris Dufresne of Marshfield, Alice Wheeler of Gloucester, Mass., and Beatrice Lussier of Berkshire, Vt.; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Norbert’s Church in Hardwick will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Homcomb-Des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bert’s memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843.