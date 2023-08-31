Albert Ashton Driver

Albert was born on August 29, 1952, to Weldon and Marion Driver of Morgan, Vermont. He unexpectedly died on Aug. 24, 2023, at his home in Johnson, Vermont.
Albert grew up on a farm in Morgan. He married the love of this life, Jean Meunier, on June 30, 1973.
Over the course of his life, Albert was a farmer, heavy equipment operator, tractor trailer driver, and bus driver. His passion was working for both Burbank and Vaillancourt Dairy Transportation and going to all the different farms and talking to the farmers over the years.
He was a member of the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department for 10 years. He loved to cook, hunt, fish, and go camping. He passed his love of these things onto his daughters and grandchildren. He loved helping people out with whatever they needed.
Albert was very much involved with the Vermont 4-H program from the time his daughters entered the program in 1981 up until 2020 when his grandchildren aged out of the program.
Albert was a member/director of Lamoille County Field Days for almost 30 years and was still working at the fair this past July. He loved this little county fair because it is a place where families can go and have a good time. He passed that love of the fair on to his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.
Albert is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean Driver, of Johnson, VT, his daughters Angela Vincelette of Lowell, VT, Christina Holmes and her husband Gary Holmes Jr. of Johnson, VT. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Jonathon Vincelette Jr., Ruth Vincelette, Luke Vincelette, Patrick Holmes, and Peter Holmes; and by his 2 great-grandchildren, Allen and Ashton Sweeny.
He’s survived by his brother Everett Driver with his wife Linda of Newport Center, VT, sisters-in-law Rita Driver of West Charleston, VT, and Lucille Driver of Morgan, VT; and all the other aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Albert was predeceased by his parents, Weldon and Marion Driver, brothers David Driver, Marc Driver, Jim Driver and his wife Suzette, his sister Mary Green and her husband Wally, and his son-in-law Jonathon Vincelette Sr.
A funeral Mass will be held Sept. 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at 301 Brooklyn St, Morrisville, VT. A private burial will happen later with family members at the West Charleston Cemetery.
Any donations can be made in Albert’s honor to Lamoille County Field Days and mailed to PO Box 357 Hyde Park, VT 05655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.