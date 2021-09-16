Alan W. Barup, 61, of Waterville, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at his home. He was born May 28, 1960, in Montour Falls, N.Y., to Medford Barup and Linda Thomas.
He enjoyed playing baseball, watching the Red Sox, hunting, carpentry work, which he was very good at, and spending time with his brothers, sons, grandchildren and friends.
Alan is survived by his wife, Danelle Cadieux; stepfather, Duane Cutting; sons, Michael, Brad and Adam Barup; brothers, Medford Barup, Dave Barup and wife, Pattie, and Rick and wife, Jodi Barry; sister, Cindy and husband, Dave Peatman; grandchildren, Addie Salls, Madyson Barup, Neveah Barup and Kyndra Barup; aunts, Cappy Louks and Carol and husband, David Levandusky, and Sally and husband, Marvin Witham; and special friends, Bo Foss, Donald Blake Jr., Rob Wills, Kenny Dompierre and Kenneth Coons.
Alan was predeceased by his father, Medford Barup; mother, Linda Cutting; father-in-law, Jerry Cadieux; and mother-in-law, Nola Cadieux.
A memorial service will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 23, at noon.
Memorial contributions for Alan can be donated to the Barup family, 71 Cutting Hill, Waterville VT 05492.
Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
